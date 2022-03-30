MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s very rare that we get to hear from the mother of Nick Cannon’s children. In September 2021, DJ Abby De La Rosa, the mother of the star’s 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, opened up about her unconventional relationship with the 41-year-old daytime talk show host. Now, 30-year-old model Bre Tiesi is letting the public in on her connection with Cannon, as she prepares to give birth to the radio personality’s 8th child.

Tiesi, who’s also a busting real estate agent, sat down with E! News’ Daily Pop where she gave curious viewers insight into her “beautiful relationship” with the Wild ‘n Out creator.

“I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things, but we have a beautiful relationship. Everything is so supportive and positive,” the mother-to-be said, noting how she and Cannon have had “a long history” for “almost a decade.”

“I think for me, my family, my relationship, that’s my business and I support everything and everyone involved and I’m just really excited to have my son,” Tiesi continued.

RELATED CONTENT: Alyssa Scott Says She’s ‘At Peace’ Amid News Of Nick Cannon Expecting His 8th Child

The model admitted that although she has dated other people, and was once married to football quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2018, something always made her “come back” to Cannon.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” Tiesi added. “And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people…’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at.”

Although their relationship is far from perfect, Tiesi said she loves the way she and Cannon have been transparent about their expectations in terms of parenting together. The businesswoman and investor will be welcoming her first child with The Masked Singer host. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the Nickelodeon alum shared the big news on a Jan. 31 airing of The Nick Cannon Show.

“It’s a boy: We found out officially yesterday,” Cannon gushed, displaying a photo of his adorable gender reveal party with Tiesi.

“Every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It’s never a competition,” he continued. “Parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love that you have for a child, whether it’s a child that’s here, whether it’s a child that’s no longer here, whether it’s a child that’s grown, whether it’s a child that’s about to be here,” Cannon added. “It doesn’t matter how many you have. It’s this unconditional love, this godly-like love that comes over the process.”

Cannon shares ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also the father to son Golden Cannon, 4, and his 13-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon, whom he shares with ex Brittany Bell.

In June 2021, the star welcomed twin boys Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon with Abby De La Rosa. The following month, Cannon and Alyssa Scott celebrated the birth of their child Zen, but sadly, the young infant passed away due to brain cancer in December.

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Apologizes To Alyssa Scott After Insensitive Baby Announcement