MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon is not a one-woman man. Throughout his career, he has been in many monogamous relationships but now the father of eight doesn’t adhere to the idea that only two people should be together.

During a visit to Dr. Laura Berman’s Language of Love podcast, the Los Angeles native tapped into his views about monogamy and relationships and Dr. Berman explained to him that she considers him to be in a polyamorous relationship with the mothers of his children because he and the mothers are “emotionally and physically involved,” have a “deep connection, are co-parenting and being sexual” with each other. While Dr. Berman says Cannon is involved, he said he sees himself as single and explained why he views monogamy as unhealthy.

“Married is not single,” the 41-year-old said. “When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant’ … you’re not single. You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy. I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

Cannon, who described himself as a “hopeless romantic,” said every time he gets into a new relationship he expects his partner to leave him.

“Look at the scenario. Who wants to put up with me for a long period of time?,” he told Dr. Berman, who then pointed out the he “dickmatized” the mothers of his children and they decided to be involved with him. “They get so frustrated and then they break out. It happens every time.”

He then added, “I am a better friend and companion than I am a boyfriend.”

Listen to their conversation below.