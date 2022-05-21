MadameNoire Featured Video

Taina Willams and G Herbo welcomed their second child into the world earlier this week.

The baby girl’s named Emmy Love Wright, and the newborn made her arrival on May 17.

On May 19, Taina shared the baby girl’s height and weight along with photos of their newly extended brood on social media.

The family of four sits at the end of a grand staircase surrounded by pink, gold and yellow balloons in the photos.

Taina, Herbo and their 11-month-old son named Essex all sports smiles.

Taina received congratulatory messages from people including her mother Emily B., Lori Harvey, Yung Miami, Queen Naija, DaniLeigh, Reginae Carter and more underneath an Instagram post about her baby’s homecoming.

Herbo, a rapper hailing from Chicago, began dating Taina in 2019.

The musician was previously romantically linked to social media influencer Ari Fletcher with whom he shares a 4-year-old son.

Herbo and Tiana are now engaged, and Ari is dating rapper Moneybagg Yo.

The co-parenting dynamic between Herbo, Ari and Taina has spawned many headlines in recent years.

The trio most recently got into an online spat in April, following Ari’s son allegedly coming home with a scar after being around Taina.

Taina defended herself by claiming Ari was putting out a “false narrative” that portrayed her as a child abuser.

Taina said she “would never lay a finger” on a child and emphasized having “so much love” for Herbo and Ari’s child.

Congrats to Emily and Herbo on their new addition to the family.

