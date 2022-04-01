MadameNoire Featured Video

Ari Flecher, her ex G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams are publicly going through some serious co-parenting issues after the trio’s dirty laundry has been recently shared on social media.

Things seemingly kicked off after Ari posted videos of her and Herbo’s son being upset by a joke about her having another baby.

Some Twitter users speculated that the child was possibly acting out because he felt neglected by Herbo, who had a son with Taina in May 2021, as well as a baby girl on the way.

“What the f–k type of sick individual, human being, do you have to be to want a three-year-old to despise or not like his own siblings, his own flesh and blood,” Herbo said on his Instagram Stories in response to Ari’s videos of their child.

“I don’t get it,” the Chicago rapper continued. “A mother’s relationship with a child and a father’s relationship with a child are two totally different relationships and they could never intersect between each other.”

Things escalated even further when Ari responded to Herbo’s video by posting a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories wherein she alleged Taina was “mean” to her child and left the three-year-old with a scar.

“How about to tell the truth for ONCE. Tell them how my son came home with a scar on him and saying what Taina did to him while you wasn’t home. And even tho he told you out his own mouth what she did and he was crying and she didn’t help him. And she’s mean to him and he don’t like her and the s–t happened while you wasn’t home,” Ari penned to Herbo on March 31.

The social media star and entrepreneur said she gave Herbo over a week to address the situation “as a father” — but she never heard back from him.

She also alleges that when she called to speak with Taina and ask that the fiancée keep her distance from the child, Herbo defended his soon-to-be wife and not their toddler.

“I called back to talk to her and tell her she can’t be around my baby and I was very respectful and you sat up and said in front of her that my baby was lying,” Ari wrote. “You [Herbo] said how you gone see your son if he can’t be around her… LOL WHAT?!!?!”

“That’s why you haven’t seen your son foreal and that’s why he probably don’t want me to have no other kids, because the way your other baby mama treats him,” she continued. “When you finally came to where we live you got him for one day, posted on Instagram and left.”

In the comments of The Shade Room‘s repost of Ari’s statement, Herbo simply said: “If y’all believe I’ll let anybody on earth mistreat my son y’all a– stupid.”

When Taina addressed the situation, she directed her words at Ari. She spoke about her character being “attacked” and a “false narrative” being made up about her that portrays her as a child abuser.

Along with posting a photo of her and the child together, Taina said she has a lot of love for Ari’s son with Herbo and that she “would never lay a finger” on a child.

Ari doubled down on her claims about her son’s feelings toward Taina and the treatment he’s received while around his father’s fiancée.

The social media star warned Taina to delete photos of the child from her Instagram account, and she shared audio clips of the child expressing dislike for Taina as her reciepts.

If you’re interested, listen to them below.

RELATED CONTENT: “On G Herbo, Taina & Ari Fletcher: Is It Unreasonable For A Mom To Not Want The Girlfriend Of Her Child’s Father To Hold Their Kid In Public?”