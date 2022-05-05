MadameNoire Featured Video

A new reality TV series might be coming to BET soon and rumors are stirring that social media influencers Ari Fletcher and Jayda Cheaves are expected to star in the buzzy show.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the new series will shine a light on the lives of the young bustling entrepreneurs as they live, work and play in Atlanta. New York rapper Maliibu Miitch is also expected to star in the non-scripted show, which will reportedly be produced by EOne, the same company behind hit TV shows like Growing Up Hip Hop and Mary J . Blige’s riveting documentary My Life. There’s no word quite yet on when the show will be released, but we can already tell that there will be a whole lot in store for viewers, given the ladies bold personalities.

Who is Jayda Cheaves?

If you’re scrolling through Instagram, you’ve definitely seen 24-year-old Cheaves at some point, donning a number of fashionably forward looks alongside her child’s father rapper Lil Baby, but the star has been a busy social media entrepreneur since the age of 15. The Savannah, Georgia native started selling her personal clothing to her fans on resell apps like Poshmark in high school and slowly, her online presence began to explode. Now, the mother of one pulls in millions from booming brand ambassador deals with companies like Fashion Nova and Savage X Fenty, along with her own clothing brand Waydamin.

With 7.1 million followers on Instagram, Cheaves has got quite a customer base too.

Ari Fletcher rakes in over $100,000 on Instagram from brand deals

Similarly, 26-year-old Fletcher has been dominating the social media game on both Instagram and Twitter with a combined total of 7.2 million fans. The Chicago native models curve-hugging outfits for notable brands like Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova. According to Afro Tech, Fletcher rakes in about $150,000 from Instagram per month from her booming business endeavors.

Unfortunately, earlier this year, the social media hustler was under fire for making a few insensitive remarks about domestic violence victims, causing her to lose her Savage X Fenty brand ambassador deal with Rihanna but the loss didn’t seem to phase her. Maybe because she’s making so much cash from her KYCHE hair extensions line and now, her new YouTube show “Dinner with The Don,” where the sexy muse shows off her cooking skills for fans.

Fletcher shares a young son with rapper G-Herbo, but she appears to be in a steady relationship with “Said Sum” hitmaker Moneybagg Yo. The star is always giving her online community insight into her life as a mother juggling entrepreneurship.

“I want people to know that I’m just a regular girl from Chicago who just decided to go for it,” she told Afro Tech in 2021.

“I have an opportunity to generate wealth for my kid and my family. I’m at the tip of my iceberg and I have so much more in store that will go far beyond Instagram or any social media platform.”

Maliibu Miitch is taking the hip hop world by storm

After signing to Island Records in 2014, Maliibu Miitch has been on fire working with hip hop industry giants like Hitmaka and DJ Mustard to crank out viral rap anthems. With her blunt and in-your-face flow, you have no choice but to listen to what Miitch delivers on tracks like “Supa Dupa Flee” and her lastest drill slammer “Slide.”

“My bars come from me venting. I’ve been through so much and seen so much that I just talk about it,” the femcee told Vice in 2018. “It’s basically my point of view. I feel like our culture is getting diluted from a lot of f*ck-sh*t. I want to bring it back to real rappers who write their own shit and keep trying no matter what obstacles they face.”

Growing up on the rough streets of North Carolina and NYC, Miitch gravitated toward music to stay out of trouble.

“Finally, I didn’t have to do anything crazy,” she continued. ” I didn’t have to constantly watch my back every second. I reapplied what I learned in the streets to how I move and strategize everything.

The Bronx, Native’s climb to success has been nothing short of amazing. After years of hustling, Miitch dropped her breakthrough mixtape Maliibu Miitch Top 5 in 2017 and the rest was history. The rapper garnered praise from Paper Magazine, The Fader, and Complex for her punchy singles “4 Am” and “The Count.” Nicki Minaj even gave the MC a shoutout.

The star has a knack for fashion too, most recently appearing as a model in Teyana Taylor’s Pretty Little Thing fashion show in 2021.

