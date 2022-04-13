MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna gave some insight on the timeline of her romance with A$AP Rocky and the moments that shaped the couple’s relationship for where it now stands.

The singer and Fenty Beauty founder dished details about her relationship with the rapper in conversation with Vogue as the fashion publication’s May 2022 cover star.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” Rihanna said about her and Rocky’s transition into romance. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

As many fans already know, RiRi and Rocky announced in February, they’re expecting their first child together.

The two were romantically linked in the early 2010s — and Rihanna highlighted in her Vogue interview that Rocky copping a feel on stage during their performance of her song “Cockiness” at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards was a bump in the road she uncharacteristically let go.

“He grabbed my a– on stage. That was not part of the rehearsal!” Rihanna recalled. “I was like, ‘What are you doing!?'”

“My manager was like, ‘Oh God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this s–t slide,'” she said of the surprised reaction her team had to her brushing off Rocky’s public advance.

Fast-forwarding to 2020, rumors surfaced the two had rekindled more than a friendship.

As Rihanna explained, things between the two became even closer during the COVID lockdowns early into the pandemic and when she and Rocky took a cross-country road trip together in the summer of 2020.

RiRi said, “He became my family in that time.”

“I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart. I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business,” she shared while speaking about their trip from New York to Los Angeles. “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures.”

“There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls–t, it’s just us living,” she explained of her and Rocky’s dynamic. “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Rihanna recalled being excited to visit her family — now with Rocky — and travel back to Barbados during the holidays in 2020 after the country was closed to visitors due to COVID restrictions.

“My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too,” Rihanna said. “There are some guys that I’ve dated that she [my mom] won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”

As far as whether she and Rocky were planning on expecting a child, Rihanna told Vogue: “Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s–t. We just had fun.”

“And then it was just there on the test,” she said. “I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Overall, the multi-hyphenate shared what she loves most about her relationship with Rocky is their “transparency with everything.”

“How we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are,” she detailed. “The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

We love how happy Rihanna seems as she embraces this new season. Read more about Rocky’s point of view about their relationship down below.

