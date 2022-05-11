MadameNoire Featured Video

The Fenty Empire is officially going to place some roots in the motherland.

Announced via Rihanna’s Instagram on May 10, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will become available in almost ten countries across Africa later this month.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!!,” RiRi penned in the caption of a photo of herself dressed in all white against a deep green background — giving Naija vibes. “@fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!”

The African countries where Fenty’s beauty and skin products will be sold include Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Rihanna shared that the launch will go down on May 27 and that it marks “just the beginning” of what’s in store for Fenty’s future expansion.

#FentyAfrica falls in line with the several money moves the brand has made throughout 2022 thus far.

The beauty division launched its ICON lipstick collection in Feb, expanded access to its product range by launching in Ulta locations across the country in March, and recently restocked its highly sought after Eau de Parfum following the fragrance becoming a viral best-seller.

In addition to all of Fenty Beauty’s success — Savage X Fenty continues to open up brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S.

Rihanna’s Fenty feats come as the musical superstar prepares for the birth of her and rapper A$AP Rocky’s first child — who is expected to arrive sometime this spring.

Regardless of how busy she is and her baby’s looming birth, the “Love on the Brain” singer said she still intends to give her fans the new music from her that they’ve been pining for.

RiRi dropped her most recent album, Anti, in 2016. As MADAMENOIRE previously detailed, the well-received and Grammy-nominated project became the first album by a Black female artist to spend 200 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

