MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is missing her mommy body.

The Grammy-award-winning rapper took to Twitter on May 7 where she shared a few throwback photos of herself holding her sweet 8-month-old son Wave Set after giving birth.

“I wanna be this thick again” the rapper tweeted, directing fans’ attention to her curvacious post-pregnancy body.

The “Up” hitmaker welcomed baby Wave with her husband Offset in September and has been enjoying her life as a mother. In August 2018, the Bronx native gave birth to her firstborn, 3-year-old Kulture with Offset, but it appears as though the bustling hip-hop star has been embraced by her husband’s children too. The Migos rapper has three older kids from previous relationships: daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, also 7. “After we got married, that’s when I first met his kids,” Cardi, 29, told Essence in an interview about her blended family back in April. “I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that. I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship.”

Offset, 30, also gushed about his” beautiful” wife and kids, telling the publication:

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he says. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that.”

What’s the secret to their marriage and successful parenting dynamic you ask? Cardi said it’s all about communication.

“We understand each other more now,” the hip-hop star continued, noting how she and her hubby were able to bounce back from their ups and downs.

“To me, it’s serious, locked in for life—partnership sh-t, best friend sh-t. Sometimes it’s like, okay, he’s my husband, but he’s really my best friend. We pick each other up when we’re down. I feel like nobody has my back like him—and he knows I got his back all the way, no matter what, and nothing could come in between that.”

Cardi B has a lot to celebrate this mother’s day. Back in March, the star become the first artist to have every song on an album go platinum. The accolade came courtesy of her critically acclaimed debut album Invasion of Privacy, another big win for the rapper, who back in 2021, became the first female emcee to gain three Diamond-certified songs by the Recording Industry Association of America.

As for how she’ll be spending this mother’s day, the “Bodak Yellow” rhymer said she’s looking forward to having “a nice bubble bath wit candles” and having a little alone time, according to her most recent tweet on Saturday.

Happy Mother’s Day Cardi B!

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Talks Finding Out She Was Pregnant And Being Happier This Time Around