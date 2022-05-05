MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B took to Instagram earlier this week to speak on the pitfalls of fame after headlines swirled about a Met Gala afterparty she hosted for Playboy on May 2.

“I hate being famous. I hate it. I really hate it,” Cardi said. “Let me tell y’all something. If y’all ever wished to be rich and famous, don’t wish to be famous. Don’t wish to be famous. Wish to be rich.”

“Once I step out, once I start doing anything that will go on social media, it’s always, always bad,” the Invasion of Privacy rapper said. “I’m so sick of it. I’m so sick of it. I’m so sick of it, I hate it. Why me? Why me? I feel like God cursed with fame, deada*s. Dead f–king a*s. God really cursed me with fame.”

In clips from the Playboy bash, Cardi jokingly made a gesture during a toast that online users assumed was the rapper’s way of encouraging attendees to snort a line of coke.

After a fan recorded Billie Eilish saying the words “so weird” during another of Cardi’s speeches that night, various other online users speculated the two artists were beefing.

Cardi quickly put that rumor to bed and addressed it on Twitter.

The “Money” rapper shared audio clips of her back and forth with Eilish after the two discussed the drama.

“Oh my God, I was so worried you were gonna see that. I was f–king calling the people around you weird because everyone was f–king coming around shoving their phones into your a*s,” Billie explained. “I was like, ‘Just look at her with your eyes!'”

In a voice message back, Cardi replies, “The internet is trying to divide us. They don’t understand you’re my baby.”

