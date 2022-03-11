MadameNoire Featured Video

Only days before Paramount’s forthcoming comedic film Assisted Living was set to start filming in New York, Cardi B has stepped away from the lead role.

Paramount has scratched its plans on the movie and halted the film’s crew’s production plans amid Cardi’s departure from the project, Deadline reports.

Instead of pursuing legal action against the “Money” rapper, Paramount hopes Cardi will be willing to return to the project later this year.

The rapper was going to play a low-level criminal on the run and hiding out at her grandmother’s assisted living home after being falsely accused of a crime, in the hopes of staying there long enough to prove her innocence.

Cardi has previously used her acting chops for the big screen in 2019’s Hustlers and 2021’s Fast 9. However, her role in Assisted Living would be her first time starring as a lead.

As far as her reason for deciding to step away from the film, the outlet detailed that Cardi feels “overextended.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Dolly Parton Shows Cardi B Love And Speculates On A Project Collaboration”

As MADAMENOIRE recently reported, Cardi recently won her drawn-out and contentious defamation case against YouTuber Tasha K.

The rapper has also been juggling her role as Playboy’s first creative director in residence, her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries, the alcoholic whipped cream line she launched in December and being a mom to two little ones.

The “WAP” artist, who’s known for her unabashedness on Twitter, has also been warding off internet trolls.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Claps Back At Trolls Who Are Thirsty To See Her 6-Month-Old Son”

We hope Cardi continues to do what’s best for her — even if that means we won’t see her on the big screen anytime soon.

RELATED CONTENT: “Why Cardi B And Other Women In Business Struggle To Enjoy Their Success”