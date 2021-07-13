MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have been pouring on the PDA every since they confirmed they were an item. The pair have been spotted holding hands and locking lips a few times on the streets of New York City and most recently they were seen filming a music video.

According to GQ, Rihanna was co- starring in a music video for an upcoming single from ASAP Rocky’s fourth album, All Smiles. The lovebirds were seen in the Bronx, New York, sporting high fashion looks and being lovey-dovey. Even though we are in the midst of summer, they chose fall and winter looks while on set. On July 10, the Bajan beauty was seen in a long, brown shearling coat, brown corset and belted, wide-legged tan pants while the Harlem native wore a whole black look that included a trucker hat, bomber coat and boots. For one scene on July 11, Rocky and Rihanna were seen dining on a fire escape. Rocky was decked out in a neon fur hat while Rihanna rocked a florescent pink fur coat. Rihanna was also seen wearing a red Ralph Lauren dress under a black Ralph Lauren robe and then again in a bikini top with a tan, zebra-print hat with a matching coat.

Besides starring in the video, ASAP Rocky told GQ that she served as an inspiration for his forthcoming All Smiles project.

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said. “It’s just a different point of view.”

The “Peso” rapper added being in a relationship set the tone for album. He described All Smiles as a “ghetto love tale” and “way more mature” compared to his last three albums.