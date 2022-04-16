MadameNoire Featured Video

Black Twitter has been stressed out over rumors that A$AP Rocky was cheating on his very pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. The mistress in question was a woman named Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer who has collaborated with Rihanna previously for the 2020 Fenty shoe collection. Muaddi took to Instagram to shoot down those rumors, saying they were “fabricated with such malicious intent.”

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” Muaddi wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business.”

While Muaddi was denying the rumors, the person who started them also spoke up. Fashion influencer and writer Louis Pisano issued an apology for starting the breakup rumors. In his statement released via social media, he admitted that sharing that inaccurate information was a “dumb decision.”

“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it,” they wrote. “So I’d like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets. I fully accept the consequences of my actions for my tweets and any harm they caused. I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I’m going to move away from. I’m going to take some time away from Twitter to figure out what that looks like and how I can start using my platforms better as I’ve gotten away from using them for more positive work. Again I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama.”

A close source to the expecting parents confirmed to TMZ that they are still going strong and that the rumors were “1 million percent not true.” The couple was recently seen arriving in Barbados looking like there’s no trouble in paradise.