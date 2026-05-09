Meghan Markle Shares Rare, Never-Before-Seen Archie Photos — And Yes, It’s As Precious As You Think

Source: Cameron Spencer / Getty On May 6, Meghan Markle took to Instagram to celebrate her son Prince Archie’s 7th birthday, with precious never-before-seen photos, including a touching image of baby Archie sleeping peacefully on Prince Harry’s chest while wrapped in a blanket. Another photo offered a more recent glimpse of Prince Archie and the royal couple’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, strolling side by side along a beach near the family’s Montecito home. Archie carried a walking stick while the siblings’ signature red hair glowed in the sunlight. RELATED CONTENT: Watch Meghan Markle Twerk With Prince Harry Doing The ‘Baby Mama Dance’ To Bring On Princess Lilibet “7 years later…happy birthday to our sweet boy,” she captioned the post in honor of Prince Archie’s 7th birthday. Prince Archie, the eldest child of Meghan and Prince Harry, was born in May 2019. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, in June 2021.

Meghan Markle shared a few more sweet family moments in April. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Meghan has recently been sharing more family moments with her followers. On April 5, the mom of two posted a sweet Easter video featuring Archie and Lilibet decorating Easter eggs and enjoying an exciting egg hunt together. Days earlier, on April 2, she shared another clip showing Archie skiing alongside Prince Harry as they glided down a snowy hill. “My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud,” the proud mom wrote. Markle is focused on building a normal life for her kids. Since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, have been raising their children in Montecito, California, while focusing on creating a more private and grounded upbringing for their family, according to People. Meghan has previously spoken about wanting to give Archie and Lilibet a sense of everyday normalcy.

“Once you know us, I think you want us to have the same normalcy as parents and for our children as they do,” Meghan shared with the outlet in 2025. A sense of normalcy for Meghan and Harry also means creating fun, meaningful experiences where their children can connect, play, and build friendships. “We hosted a little camp because winter break was long!” Meghan told People last year. “We had several days with different families at our home, and we were able to get to know the parents better, and all the kids could play.” The couple organized obstacle courses and face painting activities for the children. “It’s a dream,” she shared. “But I also know that being part of a community means you put effort into it.” For Meghan, normal life also includes enjoying casual nights out with Harry and close friends.