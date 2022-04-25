MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s outing in Los Angeles over the weekend marked the first time paparazzi snapped photos of the couple together following the rapper’s arrest.

The two spent time with a small group of friends at an Italian restaurant called Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California and had a “happy and relaxed” dinner, according to a source that informed PEOPLE.

“Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate,” the source added. “They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby.”

TMZ detailed in its coverage that Rihanna and A$AP attended “a baby shower of sorts” wherein family and friends were present.

As MADAMENOIRE previously shared with our readers, Rihanna reportedly canceled her baby shower due to A$AP’s arrest.

The Los Angeles Police Department took A$AP into custody on April 20th after he arrived at LAX airport from Barbados in a private jet with Rihanna, who’s currently pregnant with their child.

Born Rakim Mayers, the Harlem emcee was apprehended in connection to a shooting that happened in Nov. 2021.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony and released on $550,000 bail later that day.

While Rihanna hasn’t publicly spoken on A$AP’s arrest, a source highlighted that the Fenty Beauty billionaire is trying to remain positive and focused on her pregnancy.

“She hasn’t spoken much about [the arrest]. She’s truly focused on her pregnancy and not trying to get too stressed,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is very confident about everything and has told friends she just hopes for a positive outcome.”

The couple’s recent L.A. dinner outing also comes shortly after a blogger shut down rumors he spread that A$AP cheated on Rihanna with fashion designer Amina Muaddi.

