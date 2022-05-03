MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans are wondering which one of Saweetie’s exes the “Icy Chain” performer was feeling nostalgic about in the caption of her most recent Instagram post.

The Icy Queen’s photo dump was of a colorful outfit she donned that included a pink spaghetti strap top, multi-colored knit pants, a vibrant cyan clutch and a purple-ish blue baseball cap.

Saweetie showed off a blue and furry, chunky platform-heeled shoe in a clip shared in the post — and as always, she was decked out in blingy jewelry.

Her caption cryptically read, “I miss my old boo but I ain’t gon tell him.”

A few online users speculated in the comments that the Icy Queen was talking about Migos rapper Quavo, whom she dated from 2018 to March 2021.

Quavo’s name popping up isn’t surprising since rumors swirled he and Saweetie rekindled last August, although the latter swiftly put the speculation to bed.

In January and March of this year, Quavo was spotted with his other ex, Kurreuche Tran.

Saweetie’s been romantically linked to several big names and rumors about who she’s dating swirl often. However, the “ICY GRL” performer shared on social media late last year that she’s tired of people on the internet assuming there’s always more to what they see online when it comes to photos of her with famous men.

After she was spotted sitting next to Roddy Rich at a Lakers game in October and rumors fluttered about a romance between the two, Saweetie tweeted, “So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating… got it.”

While it’s unclear which one of her old romantic partners she’s been missing, one thing fans do know is that Saweetie always remains focused on building and diversifying her Icy empire.

