Saweetie recently shared her decision to become a bald baddie was a part of her process of unlocking an “elevated” version of herself.

The “Icy Chain” rapper surprised her fans when she posted photos of her bold and blonde buzz cut back in December.

More recently, during an interview with Power 106, Saweetie talked about how becoming a “baldie” was inspired by “meditation, as crazy as it sounds, because I just found so much clarity within myself.”

“I wanted to start over and I did research about hair and [how] hair holds a lot of energy,” the musician explained around the 6:06 mark. “And I really wanted to just feel new and fresh with this new music. I won’t say ‘new’ me, but elevated me. I really just wanted to start over again.”

The artist, who recently dropped the song “Closer” ft. H.E.R., shared that “elevated Saweetie” is embracing a new season in her life.

“She meditates, she’s centered, she has clarity, she knows what she wants, [and] she puts her foot down,” Saweetie said. “I feel like before I discovered meditation, everything was, ‘Yes yes yes, I’ll do it, no matter how bad my body felt.”

“If the opportunity was great, I just said yes and I kept running down my mental, my spiritual, my physical. But how am I gonna continue to work if I’m depleted?” the musician reflected.

“I think that I have established more boundaries around me, in the mental space and in the business space as well. And I think it’s important everyone should do that,” she emphasized.

Last month, the self-proclaimed Icy Girl held down a workshop where she taught members of her Icy Gang how to strengthen their confidence.

“Admire yourself, appreciate yourself,” Saweetie told attendees. “Talk about how smart you are, how sexy you are, how much you love your body, how much you care for other people, your confidence, how much you make other people laugh.”

