Saweetie may be off the market again. A recent Instagram post has fans thinking the “My Type” rapper is in the arms of a new mystery man. On Feb. 8, she uploaded a picture of her with her hands on the face of a man with a smooth, chocolate complexion and a clean, tapered fade.

While some think this man is her new boo, this sexy flick could be a promotion for a new song. On her Instagram story, she posted a link to a lyric video for a new single called “One Night Ting” by Tai’Aysha featuring Saweetie.

The icy girl’s time as a single woman has been filled with dating rumors. She was briefly linked to Lil’ Baby, who allegedly took her on a $100,000 shopping spree. Lil’ Baby later shot down the dating rumors by tweeting “Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m Single!”

She was also linked to Roddy Ricch after they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. They both denied they were dating as well.

“For all the females out there: stop sitting by me next to the game,” Ricch said on Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “I was sitting down first.”

“So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it,” Saweetie tweeted.

Saweetie was also thought to be dating Damson Idris, known for starring in Snowfall, after he posted her in his Instagram story playing the piano.

“I wish I could play,” he said in a black and white clip where he wrote “@saweetie My Teacher.”

While her followers are linking her to all these potential baes, Saweetie is focusing on being a businesswoman. She has inked deals with McDonalds, MAC Cosmetics and has even signed on as a guest lecturer at her alma mater, the University of South California.