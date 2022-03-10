MadameNoire Featured Video

Migos rapper Quavo and Claws star Karrueche Tran are sparking rumors that they’ve reconciled.

The two were spotted on Monday evening by the Daily Mail’s photographers in West Hollywood for what seemed to be a date night.

Quavo and Karrueche chowed down “in a private patio” at an Italian restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard called The Nice Guy.

The duo “could be heard talking, laughing, clanking glasses and enjoying each other’s company during the dinner,” according to the outlet.

Karrueche wore an all-black ensemble — rocking a leather longline duster coat, leather trousers, a corset top and face mask.

Her hair was pulled back and out of her face in a simple, slicked-back ponytail. The actress accessorized her look with a croc skin crossbody handbag and unique boots that added some color with white, brown, blue and navy.

Quavo also kept his look casually chic, donning a denim jacket with black leather sleeves, light blue denim ripped jeans and a white t-shirt with abstract, pastel detailing.

The rapper added flashiness to his ensemble with a grey and black Fendi belt, iced-out chains with a cross pendant and designer shades.

The two entered and left the Italian restaurant separately.

As MADAMENOIRE previously shared, the two were spotted vacationing together in St. Maartin, back in January.

The pair was linked as an item back in 2017, although they insisted they were just “good friends.”

Karrueche shared a few months ago that she’d be “cutting men out” of her diet in 2022.

“I just feel like there’s so much power in being alone, being content with being alone, and not being dependant on a man for validation or to feel good about myself or to feel fulfilled. And sometimes I do feel that way and I love the attention from them and it feels good. Also, men are a distraction,” the actress explained on social media.

Quavo and Karrueche’s latest outing only fuels speculation that the pair is once again romantically linked.

