MadameNoire Featured Video

To be vegan used to mean to be an outcast. It meant eating meals alone at home before joining friends for fear of being “difficult” at restaurants or dinner parties. Research out of Faunalytics shows that these experiences have been common for vegans, stating that the “social stigma” involved in going plant-based discourages many from doing so. However, that’s unfortunate since research out of the National Library of Medicine has found that a vegan diet is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, and that vegan diets are richer in minerals and vitamins than carnivore diets.

Luckily, the stigma around going plant-based is dropping steadily. The Vegconomost Vegan Business magazine reports that the plant-based meat industry is now worth $1.4 billion. The Cornell Sun reports that even fast food establishments are adding vegan items to their menus. The world is catching onto the value of a plant-based diet. We have too, at MADAMENOIRE, which is why we’re excited to introduce The Black Vegan Cooking Show hosted by Chef Charlise Rookwood (@VeganSoulicious on Instagram). The first episode was recently released and we are so excited for what’s to come:

Play

Keeping the vegan enthusiasm going, we’ve created a list of inspiring Black vegan chefs to follow on Instagram. From elevated dishes to family-friendly food, these chefs make the switch to a plant-based lifestyle look absolutely mouthwatering.

Chef Charlise Rookwood

@VeganSoulicious

Let’s kick off our list with our vivacious host of The Black Vegan Cooking Show. Rookwood is a New York-based model, influencer and vegan chef. She’s been sharing her recipes with the world for years and now she’s sharing them with us. On the first episode of the show, she’s joined by rap legend Styles P. The dynamic duo create a multi-course menu that includes a delicious tropical smoothie, a beef-less Jamaican Red Peas soup and cornmeal dumplings. Look out for new episodes and new special guests.

Tomi Makanjuola

@vegannigerian

Makanjuola is the author of “Vegan Nigerian Kitchen,” a book with 100 authentic Nigerian recipes. Anyone from Nigeria who is missing their childhood cuisine will get a lot of comfort from this IG page. Makanjuola shares recipes for classic hearty dishes like leafy green stew and Ogbono soup, as well as traditional Nigerian snacks that are quick and easy to make like plantain chips. Plus, she offers a free guide to going vegan for those new to the lifestyle and she has an online course.

Lauren Von Der Pool

@queenofgreen

Celebrity chef Lauren Von Der Pool has created plates for many plant-based stars and currently offers services as a personal chef, culinary teacher and health consultant. Her IG page is filled with beautiful and colorful photos of her creations. She’s also a fashionista so when she isn’t posting delectable food she’s posting photos in her killer outfits. She has a way of elevating simple ingredients and is the author of “Eat Yourself Sexy! The Goddess Edition.”

Babette Davis

@chefbabette

@stuffieat_inglewood

Davis is the owner of Stuff I Eat restaurant in Inglewood, California where she creates daily plant-based dishes that you can enjoy in the cozy ambiance of her café or take to-go. Her personal page is dedicated primarily to fitness and she shares plenty of videos of her workout routine, along with recommendations for supplements and similar products. You can follow @Stuffieat_inglewood to see more of her food posts. Recent offerings included a vegan Shepherd’s pie, jackfruit and veggie stew and sweet potato pie.

Jenné Claiborne

@sweetpotatosoul

Claiborne is known for her Southern-inspired vegan recipes and warm and energetic presence. She is the author of the “Sweet Potato Soul” cookbook and shares plenty of her flavorful yet simple recipes on IG. There you can find anything ranging from veggie and grain bowls to sweet potato loaded fries along with fun appetizer ideas. She has a lot of easy tricks to make a basic ingredient pop on the plate.

Cecilia Flores

@cocoverdevegan

Flores is half of the duo behind Coco Verde Vegan catering and focuses heavily on plant-based versions of traditional Latin dishes. On the IG Page, you can expect vegan twists on things like tacos, burrito bowls and Pozole along with mouthwatering desserts. She’s full of creative takes on classic dishes and all of her photos make you want to take a bite through the screen.

Chrissy Tracey

@eatwithchrissy

Tracey is a contributor at Bon Appetit Magazine and shares her delectable inventions on her IG page. She has a way of making vegan eating feel accessible. Plus, she’s a forager, so she often features recipes she’s made with food she found and picked in the great outdoors. Tracey has a knack for making old dishes feel fresh, like with her orange coconut French toast or Eggplant Rollatini with Almond Ricotta and tomato sauce. She does an incredible job showcasing the beauty of fruits and vegetables.