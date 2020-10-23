Fantasia Has Not Just Gone Vegan, But Raw Vegan, And She’s Hangry: “I’ve Only Had Broccoli And Like A Couple Of Carrots And Celery”

Fantasia has decided to not only go vegan, but try a raw vegan diet, and the American Idol winner admits that so far it has made her a bit hangry (hungry and angry).

Back in September, the 36-year-old announced that she and husband Kendall Taylor were changing things up.

“Healthy Living ITS TIME!!!!” she wrote as the caption to a video of her making an elaborate baked stuffed zucchini dish. “They Taylors Gone Vegan,” she added. After that, she would post about her different meals from time to time, saying, “Vegan life has been nice.”

Well, vegan life was working out so well in the short time she decided to change her diet, that she opted to switch to try out raw veganism. As it sounds, a raw vegan diet involves eating your plant-based meals fresh, not cooked. Fellow singer Mya has been a big fan of that diet for the last few years, and you see how amazing the 41-year-old looks these days.

But for Fantasia, she admits making that next transition has been a little tough. In a Taylor Talks video with Kendall, she talked about how she tried to support her daughter, Zion, this week as she underwent a small procedure at the hospital. Her patience was tested while waiting, for hours, because she was starving and the options of things she can eat (she checks out vegan restaurants) that are available tend to be few.

“It wore me out and I’m a little hangry,” she said. “I’m HANGRY. I swear I’m hangry. Today I was just thinking about stuff I haven’t ate in a long time, and I’m vegan! The devil is a lie.”

“I’m hangry,” she added. “Y’all pray for me ’cause all I’m doing is raw. I’m only doing raw so I’ve only had broccoli and like a couple of carrots and celery.”

Throughout the video, she joked about envisioning “a good vegan hot dog” and ” a good vegan piece of chicken” after realizing that some of her favorite vegan spots in Charlotte were already closed.

“All y’all look good enough to eat!” she said to the crew.

Fantasia has been on a health kick for a while now, saying back in 2016 that the stress of her work could lead to an unhealthy lifestyle.