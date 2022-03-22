The first episode of MADAMENOIRE‘s The Black Vegan Cooking Show has finally made its debut.

Series host @VeganSoulicious, aka Chef Charlise Rookwood, was joined by rap legend Styles P to whip up some plant-based culinary greatness.

The two enjoyed a creamy and tropical-inspired smoothie made of pink guava nectar, coconut milk, lime, soursop, sparkling water and ice before preparing the episode’s star dish — a delicious and “beefless” Jamaican Red Peas Soup.

The hearty meal is an easy one-pot symphony of spices and flavor that’s perfect for those wanting a warm and nutritious dinner without dealing with tons of dishes and cleaning up after eating their fill.

As Chef Charlise reminded viewers, don’t forget to soak your kidney beans ahead of the day you’ll be making your soup, preferably overnight.

While we don’t want to give too much away, other noteworthy ingredients in the dish include yams, okra, vegan soy beef and pimento berries.

The duo also joined forces to make simple cornmeal dumplings, which they later dropped into their simmering pot of soup to cook.

With the camaraderie and lighthearted quips cracked in the kitchen and between the two, it’s understandable why Chef Charlise described Styles P as her “brother from another mother.”

The rapper emphasized the importance of getting one’s nutrients by incorporating a variety of “colorful” plant-based ingredients into one’s diet during his time on the show.

“I like to say I’m plant-based and not vegan and here’s the reason,” Styles P told Chef Charlise. “Love to the vegan community. Love to all the people who fight for the animals. One day I aspire to be as great as Dick Gregory, so I like to say I’m plant-based and I’ve been plant-based for nine years.”

To watch how the two did their thing in the kitchen, and get access to this week’s recipes, view the first episode of The Black Vegan Cooking Show:

