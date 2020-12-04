Madamenoire Featured Video

We already told you what to get the loved one who could use some help in the kitchen. How about something for the gym-goer in your life? And by gym-goer, they can be someone who works out every day to maintain. They can also be someone trying to move from being active once in a blue moon to moving every other day to meet goals for the new year.

Whether you know a person who has become a couch potato during the pandemic and wants to get their life together, or you have a loved one who hasn’t slowed down in their activity all year, this is a gift guide ready for people at all levels looking for a good workout. We’ve compiled some of our favorite goods, from apparel for sweat sessions to products that help with healthy eating and recovery. These are five items that will please fitness enthusiasts and novices alike.

Women’s UA HOVR™ Phantom 2 Metallic Running Shoes – $160

Stay connected during workouts, but not in the way you’re thinking. Under Armour has a line of shoes that connect to the brand’s app, MapMyRun, so that those pounding the pavement can always track their metrics and improve running times and distance. This particular connected shoe, the HOVR Phantom 2 in a metallic design, helps you feel like you’re running on air, eliminating impact. The design, with its sock-like structure, provides runners with the support they need to go harder, longer. If the rose gold is not really the style of who you’re eyeing this shoe for, it’s also available in a black and metallic gold.