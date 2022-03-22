MadameNoire Featured Video

Cooking fatigue. It’s an epidemic following the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, SWNS Digital reports that 55 percent of Americans are tired of cooking. One commonly listed reason for being tired of cooking is how time-consuming it is. Forty-three percent said they wish planning meals/deciding on what to make didn’t take so long. Who can blame them? Between everything else you have to think about during your week, you don’t want to spend your precious free time (if you have any) on recipe research and planning.

If you can relate to any of this, we’ve got you covered with some quick and delicious recipes from some amazing Black female chefs. We rounded up a variety of recipes, including vegan recipes, from those that are light and fresh to those that are hearty and comforting. We even included some plant-based options. Happy cooking!

Steak Sandwich with Garlic Mayo + Chimichurri

From Alex Hill

Alex Hill of Just Add Hot Sauce makes creating elevated comfort foods feel accessible. She provides step-by-step instructional videos of how to make some of her top hits. Her foods are known to be packed with flavor, and she loves to play with cuisines from around the world. She recently posted a recipe for a gyro wrap, sweet and spicy lamb shank and her own orange chicken recipe. This steak sandwich recipe is a great one to use when you have leftover steak from a dinner. Chimichurri is surprisingly easy to make with ingredients that can be found at any major grocery store.

Vegan Curry

From Rachel Ama

Rachel Ama is the author of the vegan recipe book “One Pot: Three Ways,” and she proves over and over again that eating vegan can be delicious and cooking plant-based recipes can be simple. Her recipes will take you around the world, like the vegan curry in this recipe. She also regularly recreates recipes that are perfect for those missing meat, like vegan crispy “chicken” sandwiches and jerk tacos. Check out MADAMENOIRE’s Black Vegan Cooking Show for more mouth-watering vegan recipes that are quick and easy to prepare

Sweet N Tangy Oven Roasted BBQ Chicken

From Danni Rose

Danni Rose’s recipes are all about comfort. Think shrimp and crab cast iron pizza, ultra-gooey cinnamon rolls and BBQ pulled pork loaded baked potatoes. This recipe for her sweet and tangy oven-roasted BBQ chicken is super easy to make. It’s a very set-it-and-forget-it recipe. Rose teaches you how to make her delectable tangy sauce that has brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, honey and some other yummy ingredients. The sauce is the “hard part,” and after that it’s all about smothering a whole chicken with the stuff and setting it to roast. It’s a great Sunday night family meal.

Simple Cucumber Tomato Salad

From Imma

There are a lot of reasons to love Imma’s page and her website Africanbites.com. She’s not just a recipe developer but she’s also a photographer so images of her culinary creations are always stunning. Many of her recipes are inspired by Caribbean or African cuisine, like her plantain steak sandwich, her crawfish etouffee or her Moroccan couscous. We’re keeping it light and simple today with her tomato and cucumber salad that has a tangy, garlicky dressing. It’s a delicious side that’s beautiful enough to impress guests but takes just minutes to make. Tune into MN’s Black Vegan Cooking Show for more vegan recipes that excite.

Salmon Spinach Fettuccini with Cream Feta & Garlic Sauce

From Andrea Mathis MA RDN LD

Andrea Mathis is not only a recipe creator but she’s also a dietician and a body-positive one at that. Her recipes are healthy but they’ll never leave you feeling hungry, and this pasta salmon dish proves it. Though it looks fancy, it only takes about 30 minutes to make. It’s loaded with omega-3s from the salmon and is packed with unexpected flavors from the feta and dill.

Plantain Chorizo Hash Browns

From Shelley Chapman

Shelley Chapman is a nutritionist who creates mouth-watering plant-based recipes. She’s skilled at turning traditional carnivore classics into vegan dishes that won’t leave you missing the meat one bit. This plantain chorizo hash brown recipe is no exception. It’s easy to whip up for a weekend brunch and can be made in just one pan. It’s a vibrant and flavorful spin on regular hash browns that’s loaded with protein and fiber.

BBQ Turkey Meatloaf Dinner

From Millie Peartree

Fans love Millie Peartree because she’s not only a skilled chef but she’s also got a lot of heart. She founded The Full Heart Full Bellies program which provides meals to children facing food insecurity in the Bronx, New York. Her own recipes are known for being family-friendly and she has a way of making healthy eats appealing to just about anybody. She’ll throw in some classic comfort dishes, too. This recipe is for BBQ turkey meatloaf with southern fried cabbage and sweet mashed potatoes.