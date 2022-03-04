MadameNoire Featured Video

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Trap Music Museum has dedicated an exhibit to spotlight women’s contributions to hip-hop.

“[The] Trap Music Museum honored Women’s History Month by dedicating and reflecting on the often-overlooked contributions of women to United States history,” a statement read.

The exhibit, which is titled Honor Roll, includes photos of artists like Cardi B, Saweetie, City Girls, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shante, Salt-N-Pepa, Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj, Lakeyah, Tokyo Jetz, Queen Latifah, Kimora Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, Monie Love and many more. Besides the portraits hanging the walls, there is also a section with magazine covers and album covers from the 1990s and 2000s of the women who at the top of the game at that time. The walls are plastered with covers from Hype Hair, VIBE, The Source, TIME, Essence, Seventeen, Honey, BLAZE and EBONY with cover stars like Mary J. Blige, Eve, Lauryn Hill, Brandy, Aaliyah, Foxy Brown and more. As visitors peruse the exhibit, they will get to listen to a playlist that consists of only the most elite women of hip-hop.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Got Questions’: Salt-N-Pepa Talks History, Legacy And Future In Hip Hop

The museum, which was opened in 2018, also hosted a March 1 event that honored Erica and Andrea Hamilton and Dino Marto, three women who have been a force behind some of the most prominent figures in music. The Hamilton sisters have their public relations and marketing company, Theory Communications, that boasts a roster of “high-profile clients in areas including Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York City.”

“Theory Communications specializes in public relations, digital marketing, social media marketing, event planning and branding for lifestyle, sports and entertainment clients,” their website stated.

RELATED CONTENT: MADAMENOIRE Chats With Remy Ma About The Art Of Storytelling In Hip Hop

Dino Marto is known for serving as an A&R executive at Island Def Jam Records under L.A Reid oversaw the completion of albums from artists like Janet Jackson, Nas, LL Cool J, Jeezy and more. She also opened her own recording studio and office space, Twelve Studios, which housed Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group, Empire Distribution and Epic Records.

Take a look at highlights from the March 1 event below.