Women in hip-hop have to fight twice as hard as men in order to get the spotlight and Remy Ma is on a mission to ensure that they get the respect they require. Besides freestyles, battle rap is a way many upcoming emcees not only show off their skills but show that they are worthy amongst their peers. Just like the entire genre, battle rap is male-dominated, so in order to take women from behind the shadows of their male counterparts, she is launching her own all-female battle rap league called Chrome 23, named after the pair of chromosomes that determine your sex. On Feb. 27, some of the finest female battle rappers from across the country came together for a war of words at the Queens Get The Money event, which will be streamed live on Hot 97 and Triller.

MADAMENOIRE sat down with Remy Ma, the infamous Bronx bombshell to discuss battle rap and the pleasantries of being a mom and a female rapper of note.

