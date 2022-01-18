MadameNoire Featured Video

Aaliyah’s fans are still confused and frustrated about the release of the late influential singer’s posthumous album, Unstoppable, which is set to drop later this January.

Most recently, fans reignited discussions about the forthcoming album after a Twitter user chastised the number of male musical artists slated to feature on Unstoppable when there’s a generation of female artists Aaliyah’s legacy has impacted.

“Imagine having the opportunity to create a new Aaliyah album with an entire generation of women that were directly influenced (Ciara, Teyana, Tinashe, Normani, Jhene, Chlöe x Halle, H.E.R., Sevyn, etc.) but instead we get Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo, Future, Chris Brown, a weird The Weeknd song… yikes,” the user posted.

In the replies to the tweet, most agreed and said things like:

“Wtf do future & Aaliyah got to talk about???” “These rappers are so obsessed with Aaliyah to the point where it’s just da*n creepy,” and “All men features? A mess and I’m sorry for her legacy cuz what is this?”

“I’m trynna figure out when did Aaliyah’s name ever not stand alone to the point where she needed features anyways,” another wrote. “She didn’t even collab this much when she was alive. I feel disrespected for her.”

Other social media users in the thread added the growing number of fans who simply feel “The Princess of R&B” should just be left to rest in peace and that this upcoming album — especially considering its features — isn’t an honor to Babygirl’s legacy.

