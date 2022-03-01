MadameNoire Featured Video

Teyana Taylor had a feisty response to rumors floating around on TikTok that she allegedly abused drugs after finding out her husband Iman Shumpert cheated on her.

The speculation stemmed from TikToker @klatschhh — who re-enacts juicy yet “unconfirmed stories & parodies” from the lives of other online users who submit them to her.

In one post, @klatschhh does a play-by-play of an assistant’s point of view about a famous singer who has two kids and a husband on Dancing with the Stars that was being “showered with accolades” for his performances.

Amid a “mental breakdown,” the singer allegedly shared that her husband cheated on her “again.”

The unnamed songstress reportedly acted erratically before passing out in the bathroom from having “too much candy” in the following days.

The clip implied that the incident caused the singer’s team to post on social media about the songstress having to cancel an upcoming concert because “her body shut down” from exhaustion.

The assistant claimed to feel bad for the singer because the latter allegedly used drugs to cope with her husband’s “serial infidelity and suffering from pretending to have a perfect family.”

The singer’s breakdown and hospitalization reportedly happened from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28 of last year.

While the TikToker doesn’t explicitly say the names of the celebrities they re-enact, MADAMENOIRE previously reported about Teyana being hospitalized at the end of last November.

At the time, the “We Got Love” singer shared photos of herself from her hospital bed on social media and explained that she was canceling her Mashantucket, Connecticut show because her “body simply gave out” and “shut down.”

Moreover, Teyana is married to NBA player and Dancing with the Stars Season 30 winner Iman Shumpert. The couple has a show on E! called We Got Love: Iman & Teyana and share two daughters, Junie and Rue.

Teyana responded to the vicious TikTok rumors by recently editing the caption of the photo she posted from her hospital bed back in November.

In short, the “Bare Wit Me” singer read online users to filth.

“Hey 👋🏾 WELCOME BACK TO THIS PIC FROM NOV. 28 😃 . Let me guess 🧐 . The YT LADY FROM TIKTOK SENT YALL NOSEY ASSES HERE feb ‘22 HUH?” Teyana said at the beginning of the updated caption.

“Lawd, Y’all messy ass bloggers are worst than the national enquirer 😩🤣🤣🤣🤣 ,” the singer penned. “The person who sent in this CAP ass TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP ass story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready), but the people who believed the CAP ass story are the biggest fools smh.”

Chileeeee, the Harlemite stated that the TikToker had “better have her court coin ready” and shows the singer isn’t here for any defamation when it comes to her and her family.

See the fully-updated post below:

