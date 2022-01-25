MadameNoire Featured Video

On Monday, courts found entertainment gossip vlogger Tasha K. liable for several wrongdoings and ordered the YouTuber to pay rapper Cardi B. $1.25 million in relation to the rapper’s lawsuit against her.

The sum of $1.25 million can “potentially end up higher,” according to Billboard. The outlet detailed that court proceedings will continue on Jan. 25 to decide whether Tasha K, born Latasha Kebe, “owes additional punitive damages, or whether she must reimburse Cardi B’s legal expenses.”

While unconfirmed by other sources, TMZ reported that Kebe was also ordered to pay Cardi $250,000 “for medical expenses.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B’s STD Results Have Been Requested By A Judge In Defamation Lawsuit Against Tasha K”

Monday’s ruling serves as an end to a two-week-long trial in Atlanta, and a tumultuous lawsuit the “Money” rapper filed against the YouTuber personality in 2019. The suit stemmed from videos Kebe posted in 2018, in which she claimed — along with other malicious things — that Cardi had been a prostitute, had STIs, cheated on her husband Offset and that the rapper’s daughter Kulture may have “intellectual disabilities” due to Cardi’s alleged drug use while pregnant.

The jury found the YouTuber liable on two counts of slander, one count of libel, and one count of invasion of privacy, as reported by Fader.

During her harrowing testimony, Cardi shared with the court that Kebe’s videos about her made her feel “extremely suicidal” at one point, in addition to “defeated and depressed.”

On Twitter, Kebe addressed her legal defeat by acknowledging that she, her husband and their legal team “fought really hard.” In addition to thanking her husband and attorneys for their “long hours and sleepiness nights,” the unWinewithTaskaK YouTuber later said, “everyone in my seat has been through this.”

While she didn’t provide any additional context, Cardi’s tweet from yesterday after the news broke read, “Why am I so happy and so sad at the same time?”

RELATED CONTENT: “Cardi B Covers Funeral Expenses For All 17 Victims Of Recent Bronx Fire”