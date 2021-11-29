MadameNoire Featured Video

Teyana Taylor is in recovery mode after being hospitalized over the weekend.

The “We Got Love” singer shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a caption explaining that her body “shut down” during her last stop of The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour. Teyana thanked her Connecticut fans for “all the warm love” and their understanding about her last-minute cancelation of her Mashantucket show which was supposed to go down on Nov. 27.

“My team and I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago,” Teyana said to her fans in the caption. “SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b*tch was tryna get on that stage 🙄 .”

“Y’all know I’m with the sh*ts! Y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy sh*t but still got on that stage and bodied it 😩😩. But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down, or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER 😑 ,” the singer noted, adding, “mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover.”

Teyana went on to reassure her fans that all tickets from Sunday’s show will be honored and that the rescheduled Connecticut show will be “better than ever.”

Many of Taylor’s famous friends took to the post and left well wishing comments — including Niecy Nash, Erykah Badu, Draya Michelle, T.I., La La Anthony and more.

Teyana announced that she would be stepping away from the music industry last December. While fans were saddened to hear that she planned to retire, the singer explained her decision in an Instagram Stories post by saying, “I have to do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids so I can stay alive.”

The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour kicked off earlier this month. In addition to rocking the stage and giving an occasional lap dance, Teyana has also made it a point to prioritize the safety of her fans while they attend her shows, particularly following the tragic events that happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival on Nov. 5.

We wish Teyana a full and speedy recovery.