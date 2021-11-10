MadameNoire Featured Video

Things got a little frisky during Teyana Taylor’s The Last Rose Petal tour.

The singer kicked off the second night of her long-awaited farewell concert on Nov. 8 and the “Maybe” crooner turned things up a notch during her LA stop. Taylor flew a few friends out to help rev up the performance including The City Girls’ Yung Miami and songwriter Rubi Rose. When the ladies took the stage with the Harlemnite, The Aunties Inc founder bust that thang wide open on the two artists with a little sultry lapdance. Check out the sensual video below.

Taylor made sure her fans had a safe experience too. A video from the concert, which has been surfacing across TikTok, captured the 30-year-old star tending to a fan who appeared to be unwell during her performance. At one point, Taylor leans over the stage asking for security to bring the distressed fan out of the crowd for medical attention.

Teyana Taylor Tops Maxim Magazine’s Hot 100 List, Named First Black ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ “Is she okay?” Taylor asks the crowd in the clip. “Bring her up here. Is she okay? We ain’t doing that. Come on.” The songstress then jokes, “I’m about to retire, you ain’t gonna sue me baby. Let’s make sure we’re good.”

In the end, the fan appeared to be okay, but it was an incredible and safe move on Taylor’s part given the horrific crowd-surging incident that occurred just five days ago at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston. The deadly event claimed the lives of 8 people and critically injured a 9-year-old boy named Ezra Blount who is currently fighting for his life.

Overall, it was a fun and safe night for Taylor fans. Check out another clip from her LA show below.

