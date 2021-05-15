MadameNoire Featured Video

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are headed back to reality television. According to E! News, the loving couple has secured their own reality show with the network titled We Got Love: Iman & Teyana. The show is described as “an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their lives juggling music, fashion, business and family.”

There’s no word on if filming has began yet. Their first reality show, Teyana & Iman, premiered in 2018 on VH1.

Now that Taylor is taking a break from music, she is focusing more on acting and production. In January, she announced that she had secure a five-acre lot for her own production studio for her company, Aunties 360.

“Although I closed certain chapters in 2020, I’m blessed with the book of opportunity,” she wrote on Instagram. “Entering my dirty 30 with my husband gifting me with my very own movie camera…to bringing in the new year closing on my very own compound with my partner in crime and Co-Founder of The Aunties Inc @coco_gilbert. We, The Aunties are proud to announce, Aunties 360, a 5-acre lot that includes production, dance, recording, prop studios, equipment and 360 green screen rooms for creatives!”

Besides her role in Coming 2 America, she also has been summoned by Dionne Warwick via Twitter to star in her biopic. She revealed to MadameNoire that Warwick’s story will be adapted into a series because there’s so much to tell.

“A movie is just not enough,” the mother of two said. “We could be at a season finale and there’s still be more to her story. Her story is still going. So I don’t want to put her in a box where we’re trying to figure out her whole life in an hour and a half. So I’m looking at it from all aspects. As an artist, as a director as a producer, in all ways.”