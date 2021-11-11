MadameNoire Featured Video

Teyana Taylor isn’t too happy with TMZ.

The singer who is currently bidding the music industry adieu on her Last Rose Petal Tour, briefly paused during her Los Angeles show on Nov. 8, to tend to fan in distress.

After the show, TMZ caught up with the 30-year-old singer and dancer at LAX airport where they questioned Taylor on whether she normally stops her show when someone in the crowd looks like they might need medical attention. Taylor said she’s “always been that way” and that there were plenty of videos of her making sure that her fans were safe and sound at previous concerts online.

The reporter then asked the Harlemnite, who already looked like she wasn’t really trying to give them the time a day, if Travis Scott should have done the same at the Astroworld music festival on Nov. 5, that claimed 8 lives and left a few others critically injured.

Taylor responded:

“There’s video of him stopping the show, it’s just people are choosing whatever video they’re choosing to choose to make it look like he’s not, but I’ve seen videos of him stopping the show.”

The overly inquisitive TMZ reporter then asked the star if she thinks the Grammy-award-winning rapper will ever be able to have shows on that scale again, to which she quickly replied:

“I’m not sure. I don’t get in the middle of all that kind of stuff. At the end of the day, I seen a video of him stopping the show. I think it’s very important for all artists to take proper precaution but also the staffing as well, it’s not just the artist. I mean with Travis, he has large crowds, so we can’t expect him to see every single person, so I just think going forward making sure everybody involved is taking the proper precaution to make sure everybody is okay.”

Taylor’s response was clear, cut, and to the point, right?

Well, after the story was posted, Taylor wasn’t too happy with the way the outlet worded the headline as though she was defending Travis Scott. The Aunties Inc director took to social media to set the record straight about her statement.

“R U serious for this headline??? 1: i made it clear that I always stopped my shows to help my fans. 2: I made clear BOTH ARTIST & STAFF SHOULD TAKE PROPER PRECAUTION to make sure everyone’s safe. 3: I barely even wanted to talk to you motha fuckahs. Always MISLEADING headlines,” she tweeted.

Taylor followed up with a second tweet writing:

“Most importantly I mind my business. ALWAYS. It’s not my job to judge something I don’t have the full details on. This whole situation is a very sad and unfortunate, and my heart and prayers go out to ALL of the parties involved. But stop being fuckin mess TMZ. Messy asses.”

Yikes!

She said what she said.

