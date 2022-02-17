Wendy Williams just took another step towards reclaiming her narrative.

The famed radio and TV personality recently shared an update on her health and wellbeing via a new Instagram account, @therealwendywilliamsonline, which is already verified.

In the clip, Williams talks with her 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. about living in Florida, her daily routine, and the rumors on her health.

After Kevin brought up how she’s is “taking a break from everything,” Williams corrected him by emphasizing that she’s only “taking a break from New York.”

“New York is fast-paced, which I love,” said the host, whose eponymous talk show films in NYC. “I love [it] here in Florida as much as I do New York, but they are two very different things and people. But New York is my heart and Florida is a beautiful place — beautiful, regular. Sometimes weird in a good way. Aren’t we all weird in a good way?”

When Kevin asked his mom what she had to say to those speculating about her, the TV host said, “Excuse me, I am going back stronger. At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people. I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there, you know? So you’ve got to eat the right food.”

Williams talked about how she’s been eating vegan and vegetarian food and shying away from “fake,” processed foods as well.

“I want to be all I can be and then get back to New York and get on down at The Wendy Williams Show,” the TV host said with a smile and laugh.

Throughout the video, Williams consistently referred to herself as 56 years old although she turned 57 last July. Additionally, the fact that she referenced her mother in the present tense despite the latter having passed away in December 2020 has online users speculating that the host’s two new uploads were filmed a long time ago.

For the record, Williams’ publicist told Page Six on Feb. 17 that the host’s discrepancies were slip-ups and that the updates were recorded and posted on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

In another video, set to the song “Glorious” by Macklemore ft. Skylar Grey, Wendy seemed happy and chatty as her hair flowed in the breeze and she walked down the beach.

See the clips in full down below.

