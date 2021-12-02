MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams seemed in good spirits as she left a Miami wellness center earlier this week.

The 57-year-old iconic radio and television personality left the facility in a red Versace robe, walking barefoot to a private car as she held onto the arm of her driver in footage shared by The Shade Room on Wednesday.

Although Wendy didn’t respond after the photographer asked how she felt about the possible cancelation of her show as she hopped into the car, when he said, “Everyone does hope you feel better, good luck to you,” Wendy replied, “Thank you! Thank you very much.”

She then told the paparazzi “Wendy’s doing fabulous!” when he asked about the status of her health.

To her fans, who’ve been worried about her and missing her presence on The Wendy Williams Show, the TV host said “lots more Wendy stuff” is coming their way.

Wendy’s “ongoing health issues” have been a “hot topic” for the last couple of months as rumors swirl about what’s caused her absence from her eponymous daytime talk show’s 13th season.

A variety of celebrity guests have hosted since The Wendy Williams Show started airing again in October, including Michael Rapaport, Sherri Shepherd and Leah Remini.

The last time Wendy shared an update on her wellbeing was via a statement posted on Instagram in November. She wrote:

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back. Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

Since both fact and fiction have swirled the topic of Wendy’s health, it’s understandable why the TV host didn’t give the paparazzi she ran into earlier this week many details. That said, it’s nice to hear Wendy reassure us she’s “doing fabulous.” We hope her health continues to improve.

