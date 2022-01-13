MadameNoire Featured Video

Some disturbing reports have surfaced about Wendy Williams and her conduct while filming The Wendy Williams Show at her home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May of 2020, Williams was reportedly struggling with alcoholism since her sober house stint in 2019. According to The Sun, after her team became concerned, they called her manager to check on her. When the manager and a few others who are close to Williams arrived, the talk show host was intoxicated. Sources say that she began stripping down and touching herself in an inappropriate way. After calling 911, Williams allegedly became even more belligerent. She ended up being hospitalized for weeks and her show went on hiatus. When he hospitalization was revealed, the statement claimed she was admitted due to complications of Graves’ disease. A statement was released saying:

Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.

On source told The Sun that “Williams “does not want to associate with anybody who was there that day.”

“Everyone knows not to get too close to Wendy,” another source added. “It will backfire, and when it does, you’ll get burned.”

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams’ Son Is Dishing Out ‘Tough Love’ By Giving Her An Ultimatum

There have so many reports about Williams in the six months that have alleged that her health is failing, her mental health is in a poor state and she doesn’t want to return to her purple chair. Her brother, Thomas Williams Jr., has denied the reports that she was showing early signs of dementia and wheelchair bound. Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., recently uploaded a clip of his mother looking healthy, enjoying a salad and a smoothie. Williams even told a paparazzo that she felt fabulous while leaving a Miami wellness center.