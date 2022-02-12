MadameNoire Featured Video

Wells Fargo is claiming that Wendy Williams needs to be considered for guardianship and has sent a letter to the New York Supreme Court to request a hearing so it can be decided if Williams needs someone else to handle her financial affairs. This comes after the bank froze her assets due to her former financial adviser Lori Schiller claiming she wasn’t competent enough to manage her funds.

“We are concerned about [Williams’] situation,” attorney David H. Pikus wrote in a letter to judge Arlene Bluth, Page Six reported. “It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”

Pikus also said he believes that the gossip queen is a “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation” and that “other independent third parties who know [Williams] well … share these concerns.” She was also referred to as an “incapacitated person.”

“Williams’ attorney Celeste N. McCaw denied that she is being exploited and that Schiller was terminated due to “improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship.” Wells Fargo sent their letter to the New York Supreme Court after McCaw filed an emergency petition due to the bank denying Williams “any access, whether online or otherwise, to her financial accounts, assets, and statements” for two weeks.

“We deny any allegations of improper actions with respect to Ms. Williams’ accounts and are fully participating in a court process to reach a resolution that is in her best interest. The financial well-being of our clients is at the heart of everything we do.”

While Williams is battling her bank as well has personal issues, Sherri Shepherd has been named the permanent guest host for The Wendy Williams Show. Starting in September 2022, Shepherd, who has been the guest host with the highest ratings, will take over for the 15th season.