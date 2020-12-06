Madamenoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams’ mother, Shirley Williams, has passed away. A journalist named Courtney Brown, who said her grandmother and Williams were best friends for 83 years, revealed the news on social media.

One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away…Mrs. Shirley Williams ❤️

Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny’s 100th birthday. Mr and Mrs Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals May she rest peacefully and prayers to @wendyshow and the entire family.

Williams has not said anything about her mother’s death publicly. Her cause of death has not been released nor have any details regarding her passing.

Shirley Skinner Williams was a learning disabilities resource specialist at the Bradley School in Asbury Park, New Jersey during her career as a teacher. She raised Wendy Williams and her two siblings, Wanda and Thomas, in Ocean Township, New Jersey after arriving there in 1959. According to an article in the Asbury Park Press, Williams was a civic leader and served in community organizations like the Monmouth County Council of Girl Scouts and the Central Jersey Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. She was also a member of the historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Besides her children, she leaves behind her husband, Thomas Williams, Jr.

If you’re a fan of the show, you know Williams and her mother were incredibly close and she has also filled in as a co-host before and appeared on Williams’ After Show. Before the pandemic, you could catch her parents sitting in the front row of The Wendy Williams Show while visiting from their Miami home. Williams always speaks delightfully and sweetly about her phone conversations with her mother as well on the show.

We send our condolences to Williams and her family.