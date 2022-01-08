MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams’ health has been a hot topic for months now. She hasn’t been able to return to The Wendy Williams Show for its 13th season and there have been reports of her showing signs of dementia, being wheelchair bound, being psychiatrically hospitalized and having a breakthrough case of COVID-19. When she does give us an update on how she is doin though, she makes it clear that she is pushing through.

In a recent Instagram stories post from her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., he uploaded a clip of his mom enjoying a plate of salad a smoothie, seemingly healthy and in good spirits.

In September 2021, there were reports that Hunter Jr. had given his mother an ultimatum regarding their relationship, According to The Sun, he said if she didn’t get her life together, that he wouldn’t be in her life. The exact behaviors that were driving a wedge between he and Williams were unclear but there have been rumors that Williams was battling alcoholism again.

“Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained,” the anonymous source said. “He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself…“Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling Wendy, ‘Get yourself help, mom.’”

There was speculation that Williams may not want to return to her purple but a source close to her shot down those claims.

“If anybody thinks Wendy is done with television and show business in general, they’re sadly mistaken,” the source told Hollywood Life. “Wendy has been in this industry almost her entire life and she’s definitely preparing to make a big comeback. She’s feeling better every day and has every intention on coming back to her show, and even wants to work on some other projects in the upcoming year. Wendy never planned on not returning so that’s not something that’s even on her radar.”