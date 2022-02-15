MadameNoire Featured Video

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles just got engaged to Houston Texans football player Jonathan Owens.

The two announced the news on social media the day after Valentine’s Day by sharing similar posts filled with photos of the moment Owens got on one knee and Biles said, “Yes!” While the gold medalist and NFL player opted to share some of the same photos, each of their posts also included variations of a romantic dinner the two had and the time they spent celebrating their engagement together.

A clip of the stunning and shinny, oval-cut diamond Owens went with gives the couple’s followers an up-close-and-personal view of Biles’ new rock.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée 💍 ❤️ ,” Owens penned on a social media post shared on Feb. 15. “Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special 🙌🏽 @medronn.”

“THE EASIEST YES,” Biles expressed in the caption of her post. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍 @jowens_3.”

The celebrity jeweler behind the engagement ring, Zo Frost, gave TMZ details on how Owens’ symbol of love came to be.

“He wanted to add a special touch to the ring by adding a halo around the oval diamond,” Frost said of the NFL player’s input, before adding, “The center stone is a 3 carat oval diamond with F color and VVS2 clarity.”

After rumors were sparked about the two being an item, Biles, 24 and Owens, 26, went public with their romance in August 2020. Since then, the couple has continued showing up and showing out for each other, as well as sharing updates about their relationship.

“He’s a real man. I just, I love him,” Biles said of Owens in an interview on the TODAY show in early 2021. “We have a good time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great.”

After Biles courageously decided to withdraw from last year’s Olympics in Tokyo because of the toll it was taking on her mental health, Owens penned a sweet message to his love on social media that read:

“Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️ . Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more every day SB🤞🏽,” he added. “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that. I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️.”

These two lovebirds make the cutest couple, so we’re over the moon to see them embark on a new chapter of their relationship. Congrats!