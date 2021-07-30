MadameNoire Featured Video

Houston Texans footballer Jonathan Owens recently posted a lovey-dovey message to his girlfriend Simone Biles on Instagram that reminded her he plans to always support her, no matter what.

Owens’ sweet message to Biles followed the news from earlier this week that the gymnast withdrew from this year’s Tokyo Olympics Games.

Biles initially cited mental health as her reason for withdrawing from the Games after her first performance on the vault on Tuesday. The athlete emphasized that no physical injuries caused her to make the decision.

On July 28, she shared that tennis champion Naomi Osaka had been who inspired her to move forward with her difficult decision to put her mental health first.

The gymnast has gotten lots of love from various celebs, fans, and even the former first lady — all of whom support the record-breaking gymnast’s choice.

Owens’ shared his support for Biles publicly yesterday with a post directed to her. It began with, “Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️.”

“Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more every day SB🤞🏽,” he added. “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that. I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️.”

Owens, 26, and Biles, 24, met in March 2020 and made the relationship Instagram official last August. The two have been going strong since and often post each other on their social media. On Instagram, you’ll see that the two celebrated Christmas together, had a romantic Valentine’s Day, went on vacation together, and that Biles has gone to cheer on her man from the stadium as he played for the Houston Texans — whom he officially signed to last year.

Funnily enough, last month the footballer told Texas Monthly that he didn’t have a clue who Biles was until they started dating.

“I didn’t know who she was,” Owens said. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”