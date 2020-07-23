New Man Who Dis?: Simone Biles Celebrates Birthday Of Rumored Boo, NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may have a new love interest by looking at some of her most recent Instagram stories.

The 23-year-old four-time Olympic gold medalist seems to have kindled a new romance with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

Biles shared a story wishing Owens a happy 25th birthday as the two celebrated together. In one photo Biles is seen straddling Owens’ back, while in the other, the birthday boy does a celebratory dance. “Happy 25th birthday hope this year brings you everything you want and more,” Biles wrote as a caption, complete with the kiss and celebration emojis.

In a third video, Biles and Owens do a swap, with her wearing his clothes, while he wears hers, holding her dog in a TikTok post.

After Biles’ post was shared on several sites including The ShadeRoom, several people commented on Biles’ ability to scoop a handsome admirer.

“One thing bout ms simone, she keeps a fine one by her sideee,” read one of the comments.

Owens reposted Biles’ post on his page, along with well wishes from family and friends.

The two have a good bit in common, both are professional athletes and understand the commitment needed to obtain their goals and both also hail from the Midwest. Owens is a St. Louis, Missouri, native who signed to the Texans last summer, while Biles is from Columbus, Ohio, and broke barriers in the arena of gymnastics since she was a teen.

Biles covered Vogue last month where she confirmed her breakup with gymnast Stacey Irving Jr. earlier this year.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she said. “But it was for the best.”

The two parted ways in March after three years together.

But it looks as though Biles is enjoying her life and moving forward from heartbreak, as she should. If her recent stories revealed that she is opening her heart to love again, we wish her nothing but the best!