Ever since gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles publicly announced that NFL player Jonathan Owens is her boyfriend last summer, she’s been very open about being in love. When asked during a recent visit to Today to speak with Hoda Kotb about what makes him special, the 23-year-old athlete couldn’t help but beam.

“He’s a real man. I just, I love him,” she said. “We have a good time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great.”

Biles said an additional perk is the fact they can relate to each other well because they’re both professional athletes who spend a lot of time training and being dedicated to their craft. Plus, they each have adorable bulldogs.

“He’s an athlete too so we really understand each other. And I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless,” she said. “He also has a bulldog so I feel like, besides him being a cherry on top, that was really amazing. And our dogs get along well.”

They, along with their dogs, spend a lot of time together under one roof, which has led to a lot of loud snores, but not from who you think.

“It’s really our dogs so we just have to listen to that sound,” she said about adjusting to all the snoring. “It’s like a sound machine going to sleep.”

Before finding love with Owens, 25, Biles was in a relationship for nearly three years with another athlete: fellow gymnast Stacey Earvin, Jr.

In her Vogue cover story for August 2020, she revealed that they ended things in March of that year. The 26-year-old was her first official boyfriend.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she said at the time. “But it was for the best.”

They’re absolutely cute and we’re glad to see one of our favorites happy (and happy with a man who’s equally enamored with her).