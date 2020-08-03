“It’s Just Us”: Simone Biles Makes It Instagram Official With Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

The speculation can now die regarding Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her new love, NFL player and Houston Texans safety, Jonathan Owens.

The lovebirds were seen pictured together in two photos posted by Biles on her Instagram, where she captioned the photo, “It’s just us.”

And for that we are giving Biles two thumbs up while screaming, “Yes niece!” in the background.

In the photo Owens stands behind her while she smiles, looking loved and comforted. Biles is also serving with a fresh set of knotless, waist-length braids. The perfect look for the ongoing quarantine.

Last week, Biles celebrated Owens’ 25th birthday sharing bits of their playfulness with fans. However, being that it was the first time her supporters saw her posting a man since her breakup with gymanst Stacey Irving Jr., the questions began flying about how the two connected, or if they were really an item.

Biles and Irving called it quits earlier this year after a three-year relationship.

In her recent cover story with Vogue, Biles said, “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best.”

So far Biles and Owens haven’t been shy about their relationship and often post each other in playful Instagram Stories and Tik-Tok posts.

Biles’ fans and friends posted nothing but support in her comment section, showing that the gold medalist is really very happy with her new love.

Looking forward to see where their young love will take them, and always rooting for a Black woman who finds authenticity and support in her career, in her personal journey to connect with herself and in love!