MadameNoire Featured Video

From fans, to celebrities, to fellow athletes, Simone Biles is getting well wishes from tons of people after she made the decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this week for the sake of her mental health.

On Wednesday, July 27, even the forever first lady showed the Olympian some love.

Shared via Twitter, Michelle Obama wrote to Biles:

“Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the silver medal, Team @USA!“

The words of encouragement from the first lady comes to the high profile athlete as more news is being shared about why Biles chose to withdraw from the Olympics — a decision that followed her first performance at the Games as the star of the USA women’s gymnastics team on the vault on July 27.

At the time, USA Gymnastics had released a statement that simply shared Biles was withdrawing “due to a medical issue.”

The athlete shared that it wasn’t related to any physical injuries, and in interviews, Biles expressed not feeling 100% in terms of her mental health and headspace going into this year’s summer Olympics.

Yesterday, MADAMENOIRE reported that Biles said tennis champion Naomi Osaka was who inspired her to have the confidence to withdraw from the Olympics in order to put her mental wellbeing first. As you may recall, Osaka withdrew herself from the French Open and a series of other tennis competitions in the months leading up the this year’s Olympics in order to focus on her own mental health.

Unfortunately, not everyone has been in support of Biles’ decision to focus on her mental health instead of staying in the Tokyo Games. Piers Morgan who frequently trolls Black women is among this bunch.