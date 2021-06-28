MadameNoire Featured Video

During her performance with Migos at the BET Awards on June 27, Cardi B announced her pregnancy with baby number two and followed up with a photo from her maternity shoot on social media.

After Migos performed the song “Straightenin” from their recently released album Culture III, fellow Quality Control labelmate and Offset’s wifey showed up on stage in a sparkly Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit with sheer mesh on the torso that revealed Cardi’s baby bump. Cardi and the trio performed their latest collaboration, “Type Sh*t.”

Taraji P. Henson, who hosted Sunday night’s award show, commented, “Cardi B and Offset, giving us life — literally.”

On Instagram, Cardi posted a stunning maternity photo and captioned it, “#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn.” The comments are filled with well wishes and celebratory messages for her, Offset and their growing family.

The two rap artists got married back in 2017. Despite some highs and lows throughout the honeymoon phase which included Cardi filing for divorce, she and Offset officially reconciled this past November.