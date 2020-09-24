“I Have Not Shed One Tear” Cardi B. Says You Cannot Use Her Divorce To Shame Her

You may seen that since the news of Cardi B.’s divorce went public, that people have been using the lyrics of “WAP” against her. For instance, I’ve heard—on more than one occasion—people take, “I don’t cook. I don’t clean. But let me tell you, I got that ring.” And flip it by saying that if Cardi did those things, perhaps she would have been able to keep her husband.

And y’all know Cardi. She’s not going to allow herself to be the topic of conversation without defending herself.

She did so recently on her OnlyFans page.

According to The Jasmine Brand, she told the world that y’all can’t shame her for deciding to leave her marriage.

“You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave. I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again, I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

She also shared that now that she’s on the road to becoming a single lady, the mens are flocking.

“My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

She said that there is no bad blood between herself and Offset, the father of her two-year-old daughter Kulture.

“I don’t have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all, I don’t have no hatred towards him. And I don’t wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”

As we reported earlier, Cardi denied the rumors that she left Offset because he had another baby on the way.

During a previous Instagram Live video, Cardi thanked fans and supporters for the well-wishes and the shows of support. Even though she said she didn’t really need it.

Like, I’m okay. I want to let ya’ll know I have not shed not one tear.” —“This time, I wasn’t crying. You wanna know why? The reason of my divorce is not because of none of that s*** that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating. I’m seeing people be like, Oh, he has a baby on the way. That’s a whole f**ing complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bulls***.”

She explained the reason for filing.

“I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”