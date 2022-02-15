MadameNoire Featured Video

The drama between Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols, the mother of the NBA player’s youngest child, continues to publicly ensue.

Over two months after Nichols gave birth to a son fathered by Thompson, the Houston, Texas-based fitness trainer’s camp is now accusing the NBA player of being an absentee father.

Harvey Englander, Nichols’ representative, told Page Six on Feb. 14, “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

In addition to the newborn Thompson shares with Nichols, the professional basketball player also has a five-year-old son named Prince with Jordan Craig and a three-year-old daughter named True with Khloé Kardashian.

The news of Thompson’s alleged lack of involvement in his newborn’s life comes shortly after The Sun reported last week that the baller has been ordered to pay each of the mothers of his children $40,000 in child support, totaling in $120,000 out of pocket a month for him.

The UK-based outlet detailed that Thompson and a few other players were traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers last week ahead of the NBA’s upcoming season.

In January, Thompson publicly acknowledged being the father of Nichlos’ child and apologized to Kardardian for becoming sexually involved with the fitness trainer while he and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star were once again romantically linked.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson, 30, penned on social media at the time. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” the basketball player added. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Read about how Nichols responded to Thompson’s lengthy social media post below.

