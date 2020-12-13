MadameNoire Featured Video

A woman named Kimberley Alexander, who goes by Kim Cakery, is trolling Tristan Thompson and the mothers of his other children in her efforts to prove that her child is also Thompson’s. On her Instagram story, she posted a message Khloe Kardashian and the mother of his other child, Jordan Craig.

“Ladies if a man doesn’t want to take a DNA [test] make that n**** your stepson. 2021 will be epic!!! Khloe you’re a [clown] for letting this happen smh,” she wrote to the reality star.

To Craig she said: “Ur a clown too boo why wouldn’t you want ur son to know his brother??? I get ur not into drama but when it’s a little boy involved U should at least help! Not like Tristan even sees Prince!!! Link up sis.”

An insider close to Thompson told TMZ that the NBA star said he couldn’t have fathered a child with Alexander because their timelines aren’t matching. He admitted to having a one-night stand with her in 2011 or 2012 but denies that they could’ve conceived a child. He took a DNA test despite his doubts and results came back “unequivocally proven.” Alexander, who has accused them of falsifying the test, continued to claim that Thompson fathered her child and that led to Thompson and Kardashian sending her a cease and desist in May 2020.

“We demand that you immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications,” the letter read according to TMZ.

It looks like the cease and desist that was coupled with a threat to take her to paternity court was ineffective in silencing Alexander. She denied that she was looking for a hefty pay day with these claims when she posted in her IG story that she is dating a neurosurgeon and isn’t looking for a handout.