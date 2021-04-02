MadameNoire Featured Video

Following her latest Instagram post which shows off a brightly colored set of nails and a beautiful big rock on her ring finger, Khloe Kardashians’ followers want to know if the celebrity is really engaged to NBA player Tristan Thompson.

As seen down below, the simple post screams Easter vibes with the colorful pastel tips of Khloe’s nails. That being said, absolutely no one could possibly ignore the drop-shaped diamond on the ring finger of her left hand. Fueling the speculation, Tristian commented on the post with, “👀 👀 😍😍 💎💎.”

Some of the other comments underneath the photo read, “Tell us you’re engaged without telling us you’re engaged 🔥“, “This HAS to be an engagement ring 💍 “, and “Alright yeah we get it Khlo, 💍.”

Tiny “Tameka” Harris supportingly commented, “Amen to that ring😍😍😍😍 ” — and Netflix’s Christine Quinn from the show Selling Sunset said, “Girl we ain’t looking at your nails we looking at that 💎🤩😫❤️.”

If you know anything about Khloe and Tristian’s relationship, you’d probably recall the infamous cheating scandal that split the couple up back in 2019. Even know they began dating in 2016 and had already faced rumors of Tristian being unfaithful before — like when he was spotted boo’d up with another woman in NYC two days before the birth of him and Khloe’s daughter, True, in April 2018 — the cheating rumor that did the most damage to the duo’s relationship was when in 2019, reports swirled that Tristan had cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s then best friend Jordyn Woods.

To say the least, the scandal and subsequent split were bad for both Khloe and Tristian. Jordyn ended up being caught in a whole bunch of controversy over the claims despite maintaining that she’d never slept with Tristian the whole time. She was alienated by the Kardashian-Jenner clan and essentially demonized for being a “homewrecker” by many until she cleared her name and passed a lie detector test on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk — confirming that she never went for Khloe’s man.

Interestingly enough, the cryptic post Khloe shared today with the stunning ring on her finger comes just about a week after Jordyn also posted a photo of herself with a shiny and stunning rock on her ring finger too — also with no context. The latter’s action that had people wondering if she was engaged to her current boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns the same way fans are wondering if Khloe is engaged now…

For the sake of the couple, we hope all the messiness Khloe and Tristian experienced doesn’t continue in the future. If they are truly engaged, then we wish them the best.