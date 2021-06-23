MadameNoire Featured Video

Reports about a recent party in Bel Air state NBA player Tristan Thompson went into a bedroom with three female partygoers and came out looking “disheveled” after around 30 minutes.

The Daily Mail reported that an undisclosed sourced stated the alleged hookup between Tristan and the ladies went down at a house party on June 18.

Allegedly, after arriving at the birthday celebration and participating “in a round of Deleon tequila shots while swigging Moet champagne,” the Boston Celtics baller was said to have been “repeatedly grabbing the bottom of a female guest.”

Two hours later, he was seen making his way to a bedroom in the Bel Air mansion where the party was held accompanied by three women and a male friend. Thompson emerged from the room 30 minutes later with his dark red shirt crumpled and looking ‘a mess’ and returned to the bar.

The source’s lengthy account detailed various tidbits about the ladies rumored to have been involved. What’s more is that The Daily Mail highlighted that all of Tristan’s alleged shenanigans happened “less than 24 hours after he was photographed with on-off girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and their daughter True, three, for the first time in two months.”

“Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” the source emphasized to the outlet. Later, they added, “He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking.”

“He has a reputation for hooking up so when we saw him walk with these three girls and go into the bedroom it wasn’t a surprise,” they noted. “We all were talking about how badly we felt for Khloe and how he was going to embarrass her again.”

Tristan and Khloe apparently broke up (again) a few weeks ago, but the rumor adds to a history of his questionable faithfulness to her. This past April, people were wondering if the two were engaged after Khloe post a photo on social media with a stunning rock on her ring finger.

During a recent episode of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, the Good American founder addressed the infamous situation that went down between her, Tristan, and her sister Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods. Back in 2019 Khloe publicly accused Woods of hooking up with Tristan — who, at that point, become the father to their daughter True.

In the aftermath, Woods went on Red Table Talk to speak on being dropped by the Kardashian-Jenner clan and have her name dragged through the mud. A lie detector test proved her unwavering truth — one that stated she’d never slept with the NBA player to begin with, despite the false narrative that was put out.

“I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again. My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual,” Khloe said during the reunion special. “If I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”